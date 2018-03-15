Japan separates subway sarin attackers on death row

TOKYO: Seven of 13 members of a cult behind a deadly sarin attack in Tokyo's subway have been moved to different prison facilities, the justice ministry said on Thursday (Mar 15), as speculation grows that they could soon be executed.

All criminal prosecutions against former Aum Shinrikyo members concluded in January, and authorities are in the process of separating the accomplices, a justice ministry official told AFP.

The move comes more than two decades after the cult's members released deadly sarin on the Tokyo subway system during rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring thousands.

The 13 members, all men, have been convicted of various crimes, including the subway attack, a separate nerve agent attack and other murders.

"Yesterday and today, we have been transferring seven confirmed death row inmates of the Aum Shinrikyo from the Tokyo Detention House to other facilities. We finished the transfers today," the justice ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official declined to discuss exactly which of the members were moved out of Tokyo, but local media said the cult's guru Shoko Asahara remained in the Japanese capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All the Aum-related court cases finished in January. Before that, they could have been called to testify in court, so they had to be kept near where their court hearings might take place," the official said.

The justice ministry official said the action was not related to the timing of their eventual executions, stressing it was only a procedural step to separate accomplices.

But the move prompted speculation that the inmates were moving closer to execution.

Taro Takimoto, a lawyer who has helped relatives of cultists for decades, supports capital punishment for Asahara but opposes executing the other 12.

In a recent blog post, Takimoto said he was concerned that the government might be preparing to execute all of them, possibly all at once.

He echoed other experts who have warned that executing the men might make them martyrs and elevate their spiritual value among the followers.

The government regards Aum as a continued threat, with various small groups actively recruiting new members who follow Asahara's teaching.