Japanese woman earns doctorate at 88: Reports

KYOTO: An 88-year-old Japanese woman has been conferred her doctorate at a university in Kyoto city, possibly making her the oldest person in the country to receive a PhD, reported the Asahi Shimbun on Sunday (Mar 25).



The Japanese newspaper said Kiyoko Ozeki, who received a doctorate in literature from Ritsumeikan University, earned her first degree from 30 years of research on cloth from the Jomon Pottery Culture.



At the ceremony on Saturday, Ozeki said it was “a huge honour” and that she will “cherish this memory for the rest of my life”.



She added: "I am somewhat embarrassed considering my age, but I feel a happiness like having won a gold medal."



Ozeki, who currently serves as a visiting cooperative researcher at Ritsumeikan University’s Research Center for Pan-Pacific Civilizations, is also a professor emeritus of the women's junior college of Nagoya's Tokai Gakuen University.



According to a Xinhua news agency report, Ozeki was born in Nagoya prefecture in 1929 and did not have the chance to attend college. Following her divorce, the report said Ozeki sold dolls to make a living and it was her craftsmanship that secured her a job with Tokai Gakuen University where she developed an interest in Japan’s Jomon Period.



