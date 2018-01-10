JB petrol station killing: 2 suspects to be charged with murder

JOHOR BARU: Two suspects will be charged with the murder of a 44-year-old man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor police announced on Wednesday (Jan 10).

The 19-year-old and 23-year-old will be charged at the magistrate's court on Thursday, said Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

Both men, who have prior criminal records, will be charged with murder, according to the New Straits Times.



In the statement posted on Facebook, he added that nine male suspects were still in hiding, urging the public to contact police if they had any information to offer.



"The investigation of the nine suspects is still ongoing," Mohd Khalil told reporters.



The nine suspects are aged between 21 and 40 years old and police have issued arrest warrants for them.

One of them, a 35-year-old known as Ah Boon, is said to be the mastermind of the murder.

According to Malaysia news outlet The Malay Mail, police believe that the suspects are still in the country and they have alerted authorities at the country's legal exit points.

"Although only two suspects will be charged tomorrow, we are still keeping the case open as we believe there are still nine other suspects directly involved in the case," Mohd Khalil added.



The 19-year-old suspect had a previous arrest for a gang war in 2014, reported The Malay Mail.

The report said that a CZ semi-automatic pistol and more than 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition was found on him after a police chase at Taman Mount Austin near Tebrau.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old suspect, who also has drug charges, was arrested at Universal Studios in Singapore after fleeing the country with five others after the murder, the report said.

The murder weapon, a knife which was used to stab the victim, has yet to be recovered, said Mohd Khalil.

However, investigators have identified the location of the weapon and are making an effort to recover it, he said.



On Dec 17 last year, victim Tan Aik Chai, whose nickname is believed to be “Ah Chiu”, died after he was stabbed in the heart and mowed down by a car with four men inside.

