JB petrol station killing: Some suspects hiding in Thailand, Malaysian police say

BANGKOK: Some suspects linked to the gruesome murder of a 44-year-old man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor have gone into hiding in Thailand, Malaysian police intelligence has revealed.

The director of Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said efforts are underway to track down and detain the fugitives with assistance from the Royal Thai Police.

“We believe a few of them have fled to Bangkok. We have obtained their records (of slipping into Thailand) ... One of them is the main suspect,” he told Bernama in an interview on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin explained that the records comprised of photos and documents of the suspects, as well as other details.

He also expressed confidence that all the suspects who fled to Thailand would be tracked down, arrested and brought back to Malaysia to face justice.

“It is just a matter of time before they are arrested,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin also acknowledged that the Thai police responded positively towards Malaysia’s request for assistance.

“They've been very positive to our requests. I am confident of bringing the suspects back to Malaysia,” he said, adding that his deputy and the Malaysian police’s liaison officer in Thailand will coordinate the search for the fugitives.

Meanwhile in Pontian, Johor, the state police are currently in the midst of tracking down nine new suspects linked to the petrol station murder.





Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects aged between 21 and 40 are believed to be members of a secret society.

"We believe all of them had a role to play in the case and they have criminal records. Warrants of arrest have been issued and we seek public cooperation," he told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.