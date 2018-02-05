Johor considers flexible lane system to ease Causeway traffic

JOHOR BARU: The state government of Johor plans to submit a proposal to the federal government to introduce a flexible lane system to address traffic congestion at the Sultan Iskandar Quarantine, Immigration and Customs (QIC) complex.

State Public Works, Rural and Regional Committee chairman Hasni Mohammad said the proposal was one of the three key steps which had been discussed to facilitate motorists using the route.

"This flexible lane concept will enable private vehicles to use the lorry lane on Saturdays and Sundays because no lorries use it during the weekend," he said.

"The Public Works Department (JKR) will also look at how the traffic flow can be improved, apart from having discussions with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) through the Highway Planning Unit, to increase the number of lanes heading to the QIC complex."

Mr Hasni was speaking to reporters after observing the traffic flow at the QIC complex with Johor State Tourism, Trade and Consumer Committee chairman Tee Siew Kiong on Sunday.