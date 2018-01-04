Johor home owner detained after fatal scuffle with robber

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police have detained a man who fought back and allegedly killed a robber who broke into his Johor Baru home on Wednesday (Jan 3).



Johor Baru Selatan district police chief Shahurinain Jais said the man will be detained until Jan 10.



The robber broke into the 32-year-old man's home at Jalan Jenawi 3 on Wednesday afternoon and threatened him with a screwdriver. He then ordered the home owner to surrender his valuables and forced him to unlock the kitchen door, the police chief said.

“It was then that the victim managed to grab a chopper and he asked the suspect to return the items he had taken, but the suspect refused and a fight broke out between the two of them," Mr Shahurinain said.



A post-mortem determined that the robber died from a stab wound to the neck.



Police found a wallet, RM730 (US$180), a gold ring and a mobile phone in the suspect’s trouser pocket, Mr Shahurinain said. He added that the suspect had 14 previous records, including for drug-related offences.

The home owner was treated for injuries and received stitches to his head at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

