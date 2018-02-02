Johor immigration tells visitors to abide by local law after customs row with Singapore couple: Report

JOHOR BARU: The Johor immigration department has urged foreign motorists to abide by local laws, following a scuffle between a Singaporean couple and a Malaysian officer, reported the Malay Mail Online on Thursday (Feb 1).

The incident happened on Tuesday at Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine area, across from Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Singaporean couple reportedly threw their passports twice at the immigration officer. This led to a heated argument that turned into a scuffle, said the Malay Mail. The couple was later arrested by Malaysian immigration officers.

According to the report, Malaysian passport control personnel have been encountering Singaporeans who refused to comply with orders, and in some cases, verbal abuse and physical threats have been made against immigration officers.



Johor's immigration department director Rohaizi Bahari reminded foreign motorists at any of the land checkpoints that they must abide by Malaysian laws.

"The foreign motorists should cooperate with immigration department officers manning the passport control counters to ensure a smooth and hassle free entry or exit,” he told the Malay Mail Online, adding that visitors may be "refused passage or even arrested" for non-compliance.



It was also reported that other issues encountered by Malaysian officers include people using their mobile phones to take videos and photographs at checkpoints, even though such acts are prohibited.

