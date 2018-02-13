Johor mulls imposing surcharge for topping-up Touch n Go cards at CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is considering a proposal to impose a S$10 (RM40) surcharge to Touch n Go card holders who top up the value of their cards at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

State Works, Rural and regional Development Committee chairman Hasni Mohammad said the proposal was made as one of the measures to reduce traffic congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore entry points.

"We find that those who want to reload their Touch n Go card at CIQ counters will park their vehicles by the roadside which can lead to traffic congestion.

"If they do not want to be charged, they have to reload the card at reload counters in other locations," he told reporters after officiating the road safety campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year festive season organised by the Road Safety Department in Taman Sutera Utama on Monday (Feb 12).

