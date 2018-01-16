Johor sultan receives 'Flintstones' car from Pahang royal

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has received a car from Pahang regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad that is "guaranteed to turn heads", according to a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 15).

The automobile was a working replica of the iconic car featured in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon The Flintstones. Fred Flintstone is the sultan's favourite cartoon character, the post said.

Unlike the original, this one "has its own motor, meaning the driver and passenger won't have to rely on their feet to power the prehistoric ride", it stated, adding that in case it rains, the car also comes with a "makeshift cloth 'roof' with a cut-out back screen in lieu of an actual rear window".



The car was presented to Sultan Ibrahim at the Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru by the Pahang crown prince's official representative Manjit Abdullah.



