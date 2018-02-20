Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader, revealed pregnancy during Seoul trip: Report

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, revealed to South Korean officials that she is pregnant with her second child during her visit to Seoul earlier this month for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, The Korea Herald reported on Tuesday (Feb 20).

An anonymous government official was cited in the report as saying that the fact that Kim Jong Un sent his pregnant sister to the South shows the urgency with which Pyongyang is seeking relief from international sanctions.

There had previously been speculation that Kim may be pregnant after she appeared to be experiencing some discomfort during her visit to Seoul as Kim Jong Un's special envoy.

According to The Korea Herald, the revelation of her second pregnancy would confirm that she has already had a first child. It was first rumoured in 2015 that she had given birth to her first child.

Kim's landmark visit to Seoul dominated headlines as some scrutinised details of her visit, while others questioned the media's devotion to the her.

She is the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the end of the war.

