Kuala Lumpur LRT station shut after parts of roof blown away by storm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya LRT station in Kuala Lumpur has been temporarily closed after a storm blew off parts of its roof on Saturday (Mar 3).

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, the LRT operator Rapid KL confirmed that heavy rain and strong wind tore away a few pieces of the station's roof. No injuries were reported, Rapid KL said.





Rapid KL added that the station has been closed for the safety of commuters and shuttle buses have been provided as alternative modes of travel.



An employee at a convenience shop near the affected station, Ahmad Zaim, 23, said he heard a loud bang while arranging items at his store.



“Commuters who were near the area rushed to leave the vicinity. Some portions of the station’s roof fell near an electrical substation and parking lots,” he told Bernama.



Advertisement

Advertisement





Members of the public at the scene told Bernama that they were not allowed to move towards the station platform and were asked to vacate the premises.

The management and contractors were also seen inspecting the station and cleaning work had commenced.