Landslide-hit Indonesian regency declares disaster alert status

JAKARTA: A disaster alert status has been declared in Brebes Regency in Indonesia's Central Java, in the wake of a landslide which hit a mountainous area following two weeks of heavy rain.

At a press conference on Friday (Feb 23), the National Disaster Mitigation Authority said the two-week alert will end next month on Mar 7.

As of noon on Friday, at least seven people are confirmed dead and 13 others missing. Five people are injured and are being treated at hospitals. A total of 245 people have been displaced from their homes.

A joint task force involving 550 people from the agency’s provincial branch, the police and military force, the National Search and Rescue Agency, volunteers as well as members of the surrounding community are conducting search, rescue and evacuation operations.

The search area is divided into four sectors and the task force split into four groups.

“Currently, personnel on the ground are still manually looking for the missing people with shovels and hoes and other available tools, because they are still waiting for three excavators to arrive,” spokesman for the agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.

He also called on businesses for help, stressing that more equipment is needed. He added that the three excavators that are on their way are not sufficient.

“If there are any industry players who want to help with equipment, they can coordinate with district authorities so that our search and rescue efforts can be made easier,” he said.

According to Dr Sutopo, authorities are facing several other challenges including accessibility to the disaster site, and the high possibility of "follow-up" landslides happening due to unstable soil.

The vastness of the disaster area, which spans 16.8 hectares, is another factor hampering rescue efforts.

“The rainfall will determine how the search and rescue operations and evacuation process continue. So personnel on the ground will keep paying attention to aspects of the weather. If it gets dark, they don’t have to push themselves because it will be dangerous for the officers,” Dr Sutopo explained.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, especially between October and April when the country experiences heavy rainfall.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, there are currently 247 regencies and cities in the country with moderate to high level landslide danger zones, with about 40.9 million people exposed to the danger of possible landslides.