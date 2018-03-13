Lao Airlines halts direct Singapore-Laos route again

SINGAPORE: Laos’ national carrier Lao Airlines will halt direct Laos-Singapore flights from Mar 25 due to operational reasons.



In a Facebook update on Monday (Mar 12), the airline said on its website it will resume flight schedules “as soon as it is ready for operation upon further notice”.



This is the second time that direct flights between the two countries have been halted, and comes just five months after Lao Airlines relaunched direct Singapore-Lao flight services in late-October last year.



The move also comes as Laos declared 2018 “Visit Laos Year", a tourism campaign that could boost the economy of the landlocked country.



Until February this year, six daily flights were available between Laos and Singapore under a codesharing deal signed with SilkAir in July 2017. Currently, national regional wing SilkAir flies to Laos three times a week.



When asked if SilkAir will consider adding more frequent routes to Laos now that Lao Airlines' services are no longer available, a SilkAir spokesperson said: "We are continuously monitoring the demand in the market and will review our operations as necessary to best serve the needs of the market."



Lao Airlines had halted Singapore-Lao flights in early 2017, but various media reported that the company did not specify any reason for the cessation of those services. SilkAir also declined to reveal monthly passenger figures for the Singapore-Laos flight services between October 2017 and February this year, citing reasons of commercial sensitivities.



"Suffice to say, since SilkAir began operations to Laos on Oct 31, 2016, we have been seeing a healthy level of demand for the flights," the spokesperson added.



This year, Laos applied to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to list one of its attractions - Plain of Jars in Xieng Khouang province - as a world heritage site.



Laos currently has two UNESCO world heritage sites: the ancient city of Luang Prabang, and the pre-Angkor Vat Phou temple complex in Champassak.



When asked how SilkAir plans to tap on Laos' tourism campaign to boost its business, the spokesperson said: "SilkAir will continue to work with relevant partners to increase awareness of Laos to drive leisure and business traffic."