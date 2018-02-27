Live-fire drills aimed at improving soldiers' practical skills: Cambodian official

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's newly-created Brigade 128 conducted a live-fire drill on Monday (Feb 26) in the Stung Treng province’s Siem Pang district to test the ability of the soldiers who had finished their training, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Chhum Socheat.



The drill was carried out in the area where a conflict between Cambodia and Laos broke out last year, prompting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to create the new brigade.



“This live-fire drill is to test the ability and the understanding of the soldiers after they (have) finished studying the theory,” said Socheat. He added that once the soldiers were done learning their theory, they had to have a "real practice".



Socheat added that the live-fire drills were also aimed at testing whether the soldiers could differentiate between what they had studied and the real practice. "It is like if we sharpened the knife. If we have soldiers, but we don’t train them, that will be useless."



The drill focused on using artillery including the launching of the 100 MM, 81 MM and 60 MM.



In April last year, Lao soldiers invaded Cambodia's territory in areas of the Siem Pang district in the northeastern corner of Cambodia to prevent Cambodia engineering teams from building a road and bridge near the border.



Following this, in August 2017, Hun Sen threatened to start a war if Lao troops did not retreat from Cambodian territory within six days. Despite eventually resolving the conflict, Hun Sen still established the brigade to "defend the country" and "promote good relationships with neighbouring countries", said the Cambodia Daily.



However despite past unrest, there was no security concern this time as authorities had already informed the related parties, Laos and the people in Stung Treng province, said Socheat.

He added that there was "nothing strange" about conducting live-fire drills and that most countries did the same.



"Training is the main duty for soldiers when the country has no war," said Socheat.

"Partly, we also want to know the capacity of the weapons."