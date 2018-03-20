Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern Taiwan

TAINAN: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Taiwan's southern city of Tainan at around 5.20pm on Tuesday (Mar 20).

The quake occurred at a depth of 13.8 km, 21km northeast of Taiwan's Yujing district, the US Geological Survey said.

According to Taiwan News, no injuries have been reported so far.

It added that the quake was felt in Tainan City and Kaohsiung City.

Last month, 17 people died after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern city of Hualien. Most of the victims were in the 12-storey Yun Tsui apartment building, which was left leaning at a 50-degree angle.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.



The island's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.