TAIPEI: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck on Taiwan's east coast about 17km north-northeast of Hualien, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 7.8 km, it said.

There were no immediate reports of damage and Taiwan's high-speed rail system and local railways were operating as normal.

The USGS later reported another quake in the same area, measuring 5.3.