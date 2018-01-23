Mahathir calls on Malaysian voters not to fall for UMNO 'ploy' by spoiling votes

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Jan 23) called on voters not to fall for a "ploy" by Malaysia's largest ruling party by spoiling their votes or boycotting the election.

"They know very well that if many people don't turn out to vote, BN (Barisan Nasional) will win," he said at a news conference in Putrajaya.

"(Prime Minister Najib Razak's party) UMNO is looking for victory by misleading the people, by taking away their right to vote in the election, by saying there's no difference."

The hashtag #UndiRosak (meaning spoilt votes) has been trending on Twitter, as social media users weigh their options for Malaysia's upcoming elections, which must be held by August this year.

Some are considering spoiling their votes or boycotting the elections altogether, as they remain unsure about both Barisan Nasional's (BN) Najib Razak and opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Mahathir as prime ministerial candidates.

"A reformation that was initially started by Anwar because of Mader (sic). Now PH want to uplift this old grandpa to power again. I'd say #undirosak is a brilliant idea," wrote Twitter user Ahmad Zunaidi.

Mahathir, 92, was announced as PH's pick for interim prime minister earlier this month - a choice that could see the nation's longest-serving leader back in power after a controversial 22-year term between 1981 to 2003.

Mahathir would serve as prime minister until his former deputy Anwar Ibrahim is ready to take over upon his release from prison, where he is serving a sentence for a sodomy conviction that the opposition insists was politically motivated.

The alternative - current Prime Minister Najib - has had his own share of controversy, mainly to do with corruption allegations surrounding a state fund he once advised, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Criminal investigations linked to 1MDB were opened in at least six countries including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, although Najib has been cleared of wrongdoing in Malaysia.

"It's wrong to think (that) these #undirosak ppl are unpatriotic. They choose not to vote because they demand better of their politicians," wrote another Twitter user, adding that she would be "disgusted" to have to choose between Najib and Mahathir.

Its wrong to think dat these #undirosak ppl are unpatriotic. They choose not to vote because they demand better of their politicians.



Plus i myself wud be disgusted having to choose between Najib and Mahathir https://t.co/xBNm0StmoK — Riza Tan (@RizaTann) January 22, 2018

Although PH believes the number of "boycott" voters will be small, Syed Saddiq, the youth chief of Mahathir's party Parti Pribumi Bersatu, said they would engage cynical voters.

“Every vote counts in this election if we hope to take over Putrajaya," he said.

"The ideals (of some of those calling for a boycott) are admirable, but I plead with them to compare BN and PH, compare the two as a whole and not just boycott the election over one person."

In the upcoming elections BN hopes to regain the two-thirds majority it first lost in 2008.

PH is banking on Mahathir to capture the ethnic Malay votes it needs, promising Anwar's supporters that their incarcerated leader will take over as prime minister after his release in June.

As of July 2017, 3.7 million people - mostly between 21 and 30 years old - had not registered to vote, according to Malaysia's election commission.

In addition, the majority of the 604 young Malaysians polled by civil society group Watan and research firm Merdeka Centre last year found politicians to be untrustworthy and the main cause of Malaysia’s problems.