'Mahathir is no Mugabe': Anwar Ibrahim defends former Malaysia PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's de facto opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Feb 8) defended his one-time foe, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, saying he was no Robert Mugabe.

He was speaking to reporters after a court hearing at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, where the Malaysian government is seeking to challenge Anwar's latest application to strike out his sodomy conviction.



Anwar defended Mahathir against comparisons made with former Zimbabwean dictator Mugabe, saying the 92-year-old is committed to change.

"They tried to compare him with Mugabe because Mugabe stood firm in his own ground, but Mahathir is prepared to make necessary adjustments," said Anwar.

"He is committed to reform ... He has been maligned enough by the government."



Anwar was once Mahathir's deputy prime minister, but he was sacked in 1998. Soon after, Anwar was jailed for charges of sodomy and graft, which he blamed Mahathir for.

He is now back in jail for another sodomy conviction, which he says was also politically motivated - this time by Prime Minister Najib Razak's government.



Reunited by their opposition to Najib, Mahathir was in 2017 nominated to be interim prime minister should the opposition win the next general election, which must be held by August.



Anwar will then take over if he is able to find a way around a five-year ban from politics for convicts upon his release, which is scheduled for June.



Anwar's lawyers claim his accuser, former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, gave perjured evidence "which to the knowledge of the defendant was false therefore the entire judgement should be dismissed".



A decision will be made on Mar 12 on whether a trial will proceed. However, lawyer N Surendran said this is not their only bid to secure Anwar's freedom before elections.



"No, it's not the last shot, because there's also another application pending which was dismissed by the high court, but is now pending in the court of appeal over the payment of RM9.5 million (US$2.4 million) to the prosecutor," Surendran said.

The suit alleged that millions was paid to prosecutor Shafee Abdullah by Najib, which are claims Shafee has denied.