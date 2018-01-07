Mahathir named Malaysian opposition's prime minister pick

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister could once again helm the country, with the opposition coalition naming Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its interim PM pick should it emerge victorious in the elections.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Anwar's wife, was also announced as Pakatan Harapan's choice for deputy prime minister at the coalition's annual convention on Sunday (Jan 7).

BREAKING: Former PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the opposition's choice for interim Prime Minister until @anwaribrahim can get a royal pardon and take over. PKR President @drwanazizah is the deputy PM pick. #GE14 pic.twitter.com/PpLYJO6pLB — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) January 7, 2018

Dr Mahathir, 92, would serve as prime minister until his former deputy Anwar Ibrahim is ready to take over upon his release from prison, where he is serving a sentence for a sodomy conviction that the opposition insists is politically motivated.

Anwar is expected to be released in June. Channel NewsAsia understands that Pakatan hopes to get around a five-year political ban for convicts by getting Anwar a royal pardon once they are in government.

Bersatu supporters thrilled at the announcement, chanting "Hidup Tun". #GE14 pic.twitter.com/6fFgayGT7G — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) January 7, 2018





Dr Mahathir had told Channel NewsAsia in an interview in June that it would be "churlish" for him not to consider being prime minister again.



Pakatan also announced its seat allocations for peninsula Malaysia for the coming polls, with Mahathir's party Bersatu set to contest 52 seats, PKR 51, the Democratic Action Party 35 and Parti Amanah Negara 27.





Mahathir, who earned a reputation during his 22-year tenure as prime minister of being a no-nonsense authoritarian with little time for dissenters promoting liberal values, stands to become the world's oldest leader if the opposition wins.



If the opposition wins, the component parties have agreed to immediately commence the legal processes to obtain a royal pardon for Anwar, secretary general Saifuddin Abdullah said at the alliance's convention.

"... So that Anwar could immediately play a role in the federal government and subsequently be proposed as a candidate for the eighth prime minister," he said.

MAHATHIR-ANWAR COALITION

The Mahathir-Anwar coalition and their endorsement of each other is a turnaround from their bitter feud that has shaped Malaysia's political landscape for nearly two decades.

Anwar was once a protege of Mahathir, and the rising star of Malaysian politics, but they had a falling-out in the late 1990s.

Soon afterwards, Anwar was jailed on charges of sodomy and graft, after being sacked as the deputy prime minister. He denied the charges, dismissing them as politically motivated.

Anwar later led an opposition alliance to stunning electoral gains in 2013. Najib's Barisan Nasional coalition lost the popular vote in that election, but managed to stay in power after winning a majority of the seats in parliament.

But Anwar was convicted and jailed again in 2013 for sodomizing a former aide, a charge he and his supporters describe as an attempt to end his career.

The sodomy conviction disqualifies Anwar from political office and from contesting the next election. A royal pardon, however, would let him contest.

Opposition to Prime Minister Najib has brought Anwar and Mahathir back together, with their parties now working in the opposition coalition.

Najib has been embroiled in a corruption scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). In civil lawsuits, the US Justice Department has alleged that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

The fund has denied any wrongdoing and Najib, who founded 1MDB, has denied all allegations of corruption against him and was cleared of wrongdoing by Malaysia's attorney-general.