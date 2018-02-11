Maid rescued from alleged abuse dies in Penang hospital

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: An Indonesian maid who was allegedly abused by her employers died on Sunday evening (Feb 11) at a hospital in Penang.



The 21-year-old maid, identified as Adelina, had been rescued by the police after a report was lodged by an aide to a Member of Parliament for the area, according to the New Straits Times. He had received a tip-off about the alleged abuse.

The report said the maid was found at her employers' home with severe injuries on her head and face, along with infected wounds on her hands and legs.



Neighbours who spoke to the New Straits Times said that Adelina, who was from Medan, was made to sleep outdoors on the porch for more than a month, where the family's pet dog also slept.

The victim had been working at the house for the past two years.



Her employers, a 36-year-old woman and her 39-year-old brother, were detained on Saturday to assist in the investigation.



However, police said they were not able to record Adelina's statement when she was still alive as she was still afraid to speak.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to investigate the cause of the victim's death, added police.

