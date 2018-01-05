Malaysia accepts US firm's 'no cure, no fee' offer to resume MH370 search

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has accepted US firm Ocean Infinity's "no cure, no fee" offer to resume searching for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, according to an email sent to the passengers' next-of-kin on Friday (Jan 5).

The email, which was sent by the MH Family Support Centre and seen by Channel NewsAsia, informed family members that the "government of Malaysia has engaged Ocean Infinity to undertake further search operation (sic) for MH370 on a 'no cure, no fee' basis".

Family members were also told that a vessel had left for "the search area" on Tuesday.

Malaysia said in October that it was in talks with the private seabed exploration firm, which had asked for a multimillion-dollar fee only if it managed to find the missing Boeing 777.

The search for MH370 was suspended in January 2017 after more than two years of scouring the waters of the southern Indian Ocean.

The plane, carrying 239 people, disappeared off radar screens in March 2014 while en-route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Only pieces of debris have been found, washed up on Indian Ocean islands and Africa's east coast.