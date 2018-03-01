Man killed, wife injured as bus crashes into motorcycle near Genting Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a collision involving two buses and a motorcycle near Genting Highlands on Wednesday (Feb 28).

Eight bus passengers were also injured.

Hulu Selangor police chief superintendant Lim Bak Phai said a bus ferrying 30 passengers from Genting Highlands to Penang was believed to have lost control before it grazed another bus which was stationary and skidded towards the opposite lane.

At that juncture, it collided head-on with a motorcycle ridden by the victim Suri Cheng Hong, 50, who died on the spot.

“The impact caused the Orang Asli man and his wife Mala Anas, 45, who was riding pillion, to be dragged into a drain," he said in a statement.

The bus drivers, aged 44 and 48, who were tested negative for drugs, were detained.

The body was sent to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital and the injured were treated at the same hospital.