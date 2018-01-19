Malaysia Airlines apologises after Alice Springs emergency landing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines issued an apology on Friday (Jan 19) after one of its planes made an emergency landing in the Australian town of Alice Springs on Thursday.

"Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets the distress experienced by passengers of MH122 on Jan 18, 2018 following the diversion of the aircraft to Alice Springs Airport on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Sydney," the airline said in a media statement.



The flight was carrying 224 passengers and was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday evening, but had to be diverted after the jet's engines started making distressing sounds.



"Based on reports received, there was a loud bang heard from the left hand engine," said Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail.

"I apologise to all our guests over the incident and understand the anxiety experienced. The operating captain and the rest of the crew were in control at all times and made an accurate decision to obtain technical assistance from the nearest airport before landing the aircraft safely in Alice Springs."

He added that the cabin crew "performed their duties well" and managed the situation appropriately.

"Safety was at no time compromised,” he assured.

Stranded passengers were accommodated at four hotels near the airport and had food and transportation provided, said Izham.

According to him, flights to Kuala Lumpur will resume on Friday on Flight MH148 and passengers are scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 9.50pm.

"Passengers with onward connections have been rebooked on to the next available flights to their destination," he said.

