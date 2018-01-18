Malaysia Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Alice Springs

SYDNEY: A Malaysian Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur had to make an emergency landing at Alice Springs on Thursday (Jan 18).



Flight MH122, which was carrying 224 passengers, was diverted to Alice Springs after one of the jet’s engines started making disturbing sounds, reports said.

#malaysian airlines #mh122. Emergency landing at Alice Springs. The scariest part was that once the engine started to make a loud disturbing noise, the flight attendants all seemed nervous n clueless. For around 15 mins, there was no announcement.15 mins were as long as 15 hours! — Sanjeev Pandey (@sppandey81) January 18, 2018

Chin Kanani told ABC his wife became alarmed when she heard a banging sound.

"She said she was on the loo when she started hearing loud banging noises from the right-hand side of the plane and that's when all it started," Mr Kanani said.

"It was like hell this flight and they were told to be ready for an emergency landing."

According to passengers, the pilot had made a "brace-for-impact" call but managed to land the A330-300 safely despite having only one working engine.

#Malaysian #Airlines flight #MH122 scared the hell, kudos to Pilot for safe landing in #AliceSprings, after a Brace-for-impact call. @MAS I hope to get my flight home to #HYD soon. God speed on the replacement :) — Madhu Alasyam (@alasyam) January 18, 2018

"The pilot landed on one engine only, one of them was completely broken," Mohamad Nogheib, a fellow passenger, told ABC.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement on Thursday that Flight MH122 had been diverted due to "technical reasons".

"The A330-300 aircraft safely landed in Alice Springs Airport at 5.48pm," the airline said.

MH122 departed Sydney Airport at 1.06pm and was scheduled to arrive Kuala Lumpur at 6.30pm the same day, the airline added.

Hotels have been arranged for passengers in Alice Springs while replacement flights are being organised.