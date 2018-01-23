Malaysia airport not responsible for leaking CCTV footage of Kim Jong Nam's murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) did not leak the CCTV recording showing the alleged murder of North Korean Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur international airport.

That was established at a High Court in Malaysia on Tuesday (Jan 23) during the murder trial, local reports said.

Kim was murdered at the KL International Airport 2 on Feb 13 last year. A few days later, footage from the airport's CCTV was leaked and aired on Japan's Fuji TV.

MAHB security assistant G Shankar, who was tasked with making copies of the recording to hand over to the investigating officer for the case, testified that the video was not leaked by them, The Star reported.

The 31-year-old was answering defence lawyer Gooi Soon Seng's suggestion that the leak came from the airport. Gooi is representing one of the accused, Indonesian Siti Aisyah.

Shankar said that police had investigated the leak and recorded statements from employees in his department.

"The police confirmed that the viral video was not from MAHB," he was quoted as saying in The Star.

No MAHB employee was charged over the matter as well.

Shankar added that he did not know the source of the leak.

He said that he had made six DVDs of the recordings, all of which were password protected. He did not reveal the passwords to anyone, Shankar said.

"The leaked video had only some parts which was derived from one DVD that I had recorded, but it was not as sharp or detailed as the one I had produced," Shankar was cited as saying in theSundaily.