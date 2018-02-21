Malaysia arrests 10 suspects for helping militants enter southern Philippines from Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's counter-terrorism police unit has arrested 10 people - seven Filipinos and three Malaysians - suspected to have helped Islamic State-linked militants enter the southern Philippines from Sabah.



The suspects, nine men and one woman, were detained in raids between Jan 24 and Feb 6, said the police in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 21).



According to Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun, early intelligence from those detained showed efforts by the Abu Sayyaf group to set up a terror cell in the east Malaysian state of Sabah.

This was to prepare for the movement of Islamic State (IS) fighters from across the region into southern Philippines, where they would conduct military training. The same cell members would be called on to launch an attack on Sabah in future.



Malaysian police also said that Singapore authorities had on Jan 18 arrested a 34-year-old Malaysian suspected of planning to join IS in Syria. The lorry driver, who is from Penang, was handed over to the Special Branch in Johor Bahru on Feb 2 for further investigation.



Channel NewsAsia understands the man is Muhammad Nur Hanief Abdul Jalil, whose job gave him access to the restricted Changi Airfreight Centre, which provides services to Changi Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hanief became self-radicalised and was convinced that he should travel to Syria or Palestine to participate in the conflict. Singapore arrested him under the Internal Security Act and later repatriated him to Malaysia.