Malaysia, Indonesia to discuss protocols on recruitment of Indonesian workers

JAKARTA: Malaysia will discuss in detail with Indonesia the standard operating procedures relating to the recruitment, salary and protection of workers from Indonesia, said Malaysia's Ambassador to Indonesia Zahrain Mohamed Hashim.



Mr Zahrain said the Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources and the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower and Transmigration (TKI) would hold a discussion in April over new mechanisms regarding the recruitment of Indonesian workers.



"The Memorandum of Understanding on the recruitment of Indonesian workers expired in 2016. I will also meet with TKI Minister Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri in the near future," he said.



Mr Zahrain added that he would also convey the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to Mr Muhammad Hanif to discuss issues pertaining to Indonesian workers in Malaysia.



"In order to prevent this issue from recurring, the two governments should discuss and look for more effective measures," he said.



The issue of Indonesian workers in Malaysia hit the headlines following the death of Indonesian maid Adelina Lisao, 28, earlier this month. She was allegedly abused by her employers and was found with severe injuries on her head and face, along with infected wounds on her hands and legs.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Zahrain said Malaysia expressed regret over the incident and would not compromise with those found guilty of the offence.



"According to statistics, there are 124,664 foreign maids in Malaysia. This is an isolated case ... a human issue that should be addressed together," he said.



Mr Zahrain stressed that taking unilateral action by imposing a moratorium on sending Indonesian maids to Malaysia was not a best solution to the issue.



"I'm concerned that the moratorium will lead to illegal entry of foreign workers by irresponsible parties," he said.