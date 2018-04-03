Malaysia intercepts boat carrying Rohingya refugees off Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has intercepted a boat carrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, off its northern island of Langkawi, and will allow them to enter the country, Malaysia's coastguard chief said on Tuesday (Apr 3).

The boat with 56 refugees from Myanmar had stopped at an island in southern Thailand on Saturday evening after a storm, with officials there saying the refugees were heading to Malaysia.

Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Director General Zulkifili Abu Bakar said the refugees would be allowed to enter on humanitarian grounds.

"They will be handed over to the immigration department," he told Reuters in a text message.



Fifty-six refugees were on board the intercepted vessel. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Navy, Naval HQ region 3)

The boat carrying "what we believe to be Rohingya refugees or illegal immigrants" had been intercepted by Malaysian maritime units as it entered Malaysian territorial waters, said Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Haji Ahmad Badaruddin, Malaysia's chief of navy.

"Generally all 56 passengers - mostly children and women - are safe, but tired and hungry. We have provided them with water, food and other humanitarian assistance," he said.

"The boat and its passengers will be handed over by MMEA to the immigration authorities in Kuala Kedah."