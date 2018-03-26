Malaysia man arrested for raping disabled teen daughter: Report

SEGAMAT, Johor: A 50-year-old man was arrested in Malaysia after he was caught red-handed raping his disabled teenage daughter.

The 14-year-old girl had been raped by her father for the past two years in their Batu Anam home, reported local news outlet New Straits Times on Monday (Mar 26).

The man was caught on Mar 20 when the victim's elder sister walked into her sister's bedroom, said Segamat district police chief Superintendent Raub Selamat.

“The sister made the shocking discovery ... as she was contacted by the school administration that the teenager had not been attending school,” he added.

With the help of a relative, the elder sister lodged a police report and the man was arrested on the same day.

Medical examinations revealed a tear on the victim's private parts, added Supt Selamat.

