Malaysia man given 80 years' jail, 24 strokes of the cane for raping daughter

KUCHING: A general worker was sentenced to 80 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court in Malaysia's Sarawak state on Thursday (Feb 22), after he pleaded guilty to four counts of raping his daughter.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narissa Abang Ahmad meted out the sentence on the 40-year-old when he admitted to the charges under Section 376 (B) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than 10 years and a maximum of 30 years, and the imposition of six strokes for each charge.

The man merely nodded when the verdict was read out to him and the judge ruled that the sentences be carried out consecutively.

Based on the facts of the case, the general worker committed the heinous act on his daughter four times in the last three years, beginning March 2015 when the victim was 14.

The offence occurred at a house in Padawan, about 65km from the state capital Kuching.

Following the rape, the man had taken the victim to a pharmacy and forced her to take pregnancy-prevention pills.

Unable to bear the situation any longer, the victim informed her mother via the WeChat app.



The man was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a police report.



In mitigation, the general worker pleaded for a reduced sentence on the grounds he had to take care of three daughters and a son, including the victim.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Haresh Prakash told the court to impose an appropriate sentence on the man as he had caused emotional trauma to the victim.

“Lock him away and just throw away the key,” he said.