Malaysia police arrest man seen in viral video molesting girl at funfair: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police on Monday (Jan 22) arrested a man who allegedly molested a young girl at a carnival in Kedah.

The act was caught on video which has been widely circulated. It shows a man cradling a girl on his lap and kissing her. He was also fondling her chest from underneath her dress.

Police were hunting down the suspect earlier on Monday and he was arrested at 3.10pm, reported the New Straits Times.

Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Saifi Abdul Hamid, told the paper that the authorities received two reports of the incident on Monday.

One of the reports was filed by the victim's mother, who told police the suspect was a family friend who had gone to their house on Saturday night. He asked if he could bring the seven-year-old girl out for some food and brought her back to her home two hours later.

Citing Saifi, the report said the woman confronted the man after watching the video on Facebook on Sunday. New Straits Times reported that he apologised before running away.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The girl has been taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a medical examination. Her face could be seen in the video and activists have urged social media users to stop circulating it to protect the child.

