Malaysian Deputy Home Affairs Minister confident of retaining Johor seat

PULAI, JOHOR: Malaysia’s Deputy Home Affairs Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed, 52, from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, is working hard.

He is campaigning more like a challenger, and not the incumbent Member of Parliament of Pulai, Johor, ahead of the country’s 14th general election that must be called by August this year.

Nur Jazlan, a chartered accountant and the son of the late Information Minister Mohamed Rahmat, saw his majority in the last general election in 2013 whittled down to 3,226 votes from 20,000.

He polled 43,751 votes versus 40,525 votes by his opponent Salahuddin Ayub from the Islamist Pas party.

The stakes this time round are much higher.

Opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad’s Malaysian United Indigenous Party (PPBM) has set its sight on taking over Johor's state government.

Capturing Johor would be symbolic as the state is the birthplace of UMNO, the largest party in BN’s ruling coalition.

Nur Jazlan taking a selfie at an event. (Photo: Amy Chew)

“I need to have 50 per cent of the Chinese votes. I can get them back. The Chinese people like me. After all, I am three-quarters Chinese,” Nur Jazlan told Channel NewsAsia in a recent interview in Johor.

Nur Jazlan’s father is half-Chinese while his mother is Chinese.

In Pulai, the population comprises 48 per cent Malay, 42 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indian, according to official figures.

Nur Jazlan has won the Pulai seat for the last three consecutive terms and he is determined to win again.

He flies down to Johor from Kuala Lumpur almost every weekend and regularly on weekdays to campaign in his constituency, in hectic schedules that leave his aides exhausted.

CHINESE VOTE TURNOUT PEAKED IN 2013: NUR JAZLAN ​​​​​​​

According to Nur Jazlan,a “Chinese tsunami” of voters returning home from overseas to vote for the opposition caused the huge decline in his majority in 2013.

However, he believes that this trend has since peaked and is unlikely to be repeated in the coming election.

“The (opposition) DAP (Democratic Action Party) did an excellent campaign. From a normal turnout rate of 70 per cent, the Chinese turnout in Pulai (in 2013) was 88 per cent,” said Nur Jazlan.

“Even during my father’s time, he contested for seven terms, the turnout was always 70 per cent for the Chinese while the Malay turnout was 70 per cent. That’s normal for every election,” said Nur Jazlan.

“I am confident of retaining the Pulai Parliamentary seat because I think many of the voters who voted for the opposition the last time are disillusioned with the opposition alliance.

"They (opposition) basically have broken apart and I don't think they are able to …. rile up the emotions of the people like in 2013,” said Nur Jazlan.

Nur Jazlan said that he has also been registering far more new voters than the opposition.

NUR JAZLAN PROVIDES GOOD SERVICES: CHINESE VOTER

The MP is known for his good nature and is one of the most approachable Cabinet members, making him a popular figure with the press.

Several Johoreans Channel NewsAsia spoke to also highlighted his strong work ethic and the "good service" he provides to his constituents. His service centre receives an average of 50 people a day.

Nur Jazlan is now campaigning on the back of his own personality – he is asking the people to judge him on his track record of service to the community.

The message appeared to appeal to Chinese voter Jason Loh, the head of Kiwanis Club, a non-profit organisation providing education for children suffering from Down’s Syndrome.

“I will vote for Jazlan because of his personality, and not for his party. He really provides good services to the Rakyat (people),” Mr Loh told Channel NewsAsia during a Chinese New Year event at Nur Jazlan’s office.

“He does a lot to help our club, donating money, dealing with administrative needs. He also helps other causes including temples, orphanages and many others. He has been doing this for many years, not because elections are near,” said Mr Loh.

Nur Jazlan with Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. (Photo: Amy Chew)

“Chinese people do like him. They voted for the opposition in 2013 because they wanted change, not because they disliked Jazlan. I believe Chinese votes will return to him,” Mr Loh added.

During Nur Jazlan’s Chinese New Year open house, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar alsoattended the event, an appearance that was well-received among constituents.

OPPOSITION CANDIDATE BELIEVES HE WILL WIN THIS TIME AROUND

Nonetheless, Nur Jazlan’s opponent, Salahuddin Ayub, who narrowly lost to him in 2013, is confident that he will defeat him this time around. He will now contest under the opposition Amanah party, a splinter of the Islamist Pas party.

“… Because now I have the support of PPBM (Mahathir’s party) campaigning for me. As long as I can maintain my support from the Chinese and Indian voters, I will be making my way to Pulai,” Salahuddin of Amanah party told Channel NewsAsia.

Salahuddin also believes he can rely on gaining enough Malay votes to beat his rival.

“1MDB and the issue of squatters in Pulai is an issue with Malay voters (in the constituency) which Jazlan has failed to resolve,” said Salahuddin.

HIGHLY POPULAR AMONG URBANITES

Nur Jazlan was highly popular among Malaysian urbanites when he chaired one of the leading bodies investigating the scandal-hit 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He stepped down in 2015 to accept an offer from Prime Minister Najib Razak to become the Deputy Home Affairs Minister.

Nur Jazlan Mohamed is photographed before an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 18, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Olivia Harris/Files)

His resignation as PAC chairman drew accusations that he had “sold out,” a charge he firmly denies.

In an interview with the Malay Mail Online in 2015, Nur Jazlan said his decision to leave the PAC may cost him his Pulai Parliamentary seat in the next general election as it has made Malaysians “unfairly” angry at him.

'55 PER CENT CHANCE' OF WINNING: ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

According to Awang Azman Awang Pawi, Associate Professor for Malay social cultural studies at University of Malaya, Nur Jazlan has “a 55 percent chance” of retaining his seat.

Pulai is expected to be a three-corner fight where Nur Jazlan is expected to face his previous opponent Salahuddin plus a candidate from the Islamist PAS party.

The three-way split in the votes is expected to benefit Nur Jazlan, according to Prof Awang.

“This split in the votes is expected to benefit UMNO of Barisan Nasional in Pulai. However, this advantage (majority) will not be too big,” said Prof Awang.