Malaysia opposition to make key election announcements at Sunday convention

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition is set to make several announcements this weekend on its strategy for the 14th general election, said its chairman Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Jan 4).

Pakatan Harapan will hold its annual convention on Sunday, during which they may reveal who will be their candidate for Prime Minister should they win the upcoming election, which must be held by August.

"I will inform you at the convention whether we discussed (who the PM would be), or we didn't discuss, or we just smiled at each other," said Dr Mahathir after a leadership council meeting on Thursday.

"We, the four parties, are are solid and ready to face the elections as a united Pakatan Harapan. We are going into the elections as Pakatan Harapan," said the former prime minister.

"Whatever the government does ... to make us fail, we will have plan B, plan C, plan D, and plan E."

Malaysia's longest serving prime minister has joined forces with the opposition bloc that his former deputy, Anwar Ibrahim, helped create. Anwar is currently serving a prison sentence for a sodomy conviction he claims is politically motivated. He is expected to be released by mid-2018.

Dr Mahathir is understood to be a top candidate for the position of interim prime minister until Anwar can take over, but the coalition is said to be divided over this.

There are reports that Anwar, who was sacked as deputy prime minister by Dr Mahathir in the 1990s, is against the nomination of the 92-year-old, while others in the coalition feel it would be safer not to name a prime ministerial candidate until they win.

The opposition needs to name an interim prime minister as Anwar will be banned from political office for five years after his release, unless he is able to overturn his conviction.