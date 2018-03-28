Malaysia parliament passes electoral boundaries motion put forward by PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's parliament has passed a controversial proposal put forward by Prime Minister Najib Razak to redraw electoral boundaries after 129 voted for and 80 voted against it on Wednesday (Mar 28).

The opposition and other critics said the proposed electoral boundaries would give Najib's ruling BN coalition, which is facing arguably its toughest polls since independence over 60 years ago, an easy win by putting large numbers of opposition-leaning voters into fewer seats and dividing constituencies along racial lines.



The Bill's introduction was delayed by about an hour after opposition lawmakers objected.



Things got heated with one veteran opposition, Lim Kit Siang, kicked out even before the debates began.



He was allowed to return eventually, but Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman later raised a motion to suspend him from Parliament for six months.



The plan was drawn up by the Election Commission (EC) and the government said it is free from political interference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The government did not disturb or influence the EC in their work, and respects decisions made by EC in the interest of the people and the country," Najib told Parliament as he tabled the report.



He added that it was time redelineation was carried out after three polls using the old election maps.

LARGE OPPOSITION SEATS



Parliamentarians were given 10 minutes each to argue for or against the content of the reports.

Five opposition MPs argued that the distribution of voters across seats was not even. The redrawing of boundaries means that some large pro-opposition constituencies have more than 100,000 voters, while some pro-government seats are much smaller.



For instance, in Selangor, the biggest parliamentary constituency would be Damansara - held by the opposition - with 150,439 voters, while the smallest one would be Sabak Bernam - held by BN - at 37,126.



The country's richest state and one of the few controlled by the opposition will see voter demographics change in 18 of its 22 parliamentary seats.

Johor, where the ruling coalition is expected to face a tough battle, will see changes to 19 of its 26 parliamentary seats.



Electoral boundaries were last changed in 2003, under the leadership of then-premier Mahathir Mohamad. He, too, was accused of manipulating the process in favour of the ruling coalition, which has held power since independence in 1957.

Mahathir, 92, who led Malaysia for 22 years, is now running as the opposition's candidate for prime minister against Najib.

A general election must be held by August, but Najib is widely expected to call elections in a matter of days, Reuters reported. The proposal will not change the number of parliamentary or state seats.

RIOT POLICE

Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of pro-democracy activists and opposition party leaders marched to parliament carrying banners and placards.

Security was heightened at parliament's main gate, which was blocked by riot police, some armed with teargas guns.

"We totally do not agree with the (EC) report. This is the biggest cheating to ever happen," said Maria Chin Abdullah, the former chairwoman of civil society group, Bersih.

"They want to bulldoze the report that contradicts the constitution, ignores the rule of law and manipulates the electoral rolls," she said.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu