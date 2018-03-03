Malaysia police on leave freeze; extra precautions taken to ensure smooth GE14: DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has imposed a leave freeze on all police officers and personnel, in view of the upcoming general election, local reports said, citing Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"This is to ensure that the police is at maximum readiness for the elections,” The Star cited Dr Ahmad Zahid as saying at a press conference after his working visit to the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on Friday (Mar 2).

The leave freeze - which covers both domestic and overseas travel - comes a week after the Malaysian police said it would stop approving leave for vacations outside the country from March through May.

Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, was also quoted in Bernama as saying that the police officers and personnel in the country are 99.9 per cent ready to ensure a smooth 14th General Election.

He said the police were taking added precautions than in the previous general elections to ensure that all voters felt safe to exercise their democratic right.

He also said that the police were collaborating with the Election Commission to ensure a smooth general election.

“I have gone down to every police headquarters to ensure that all electoral candidates are able to exercise their democratic rights fully during the election.

“In this regard, we have taken added precautions compared to past general elections because we want to ensure that all voters feel safe,” he said.