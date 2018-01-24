Malaysia police seize fake pistol from 'Singapore policeman'

KUALA KANGSAR: A man who claimed to be a Singapore policeman was arrested by Malaysian police at a cafe in Jalan Bercham, Perak on Tuesday night (Jan 23) for having a fake pistol and handcuffs.

Perak police chief Hasnan Hassan said the 47-year-old man was arrested at about 7.30pm. He was wearing a fake pistol and handcuffs at his waist.

"We will contact Singapore police today to find out whether the cafe operator is their member or not. If not, he will be charged for having a fake pistol," he told reporters on Wednesday after attending the Perak contingent’s monthly assembly at Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters.

