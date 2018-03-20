Malaysia prosecutors file appeal over maid abuser's sentence

KUALA LUMPUR: A hearing for an application to review the sentence handed out to a 44-year-old woman who abused her maid has been fixed on Wednesday (Mar 20), according to a report.

The Star cited Selangor prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad as saying that a notice of urgency was filed on Monday before a Shah Alam High Court deputy registrar.

Prosecutors had filed a notice of appeal the same day a Petaling Jaya court sentenced Rozita Mohamad Ali to a RM20,000 (US$5,108.40) good behaviour bond of five years.

Rozita had pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, an offence punishable with a jail term of at least 10 years. She had abused her Indonesian maid Suyanti Sutrinso in 2016 with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger and an umbrella.

The maid suffered multiple injuries to her head, hands, legs and internal organs.

Rozita was initially charged with attempted murder. The sentence meted out to Rozita drew outrage in Malaysia, after she escaped jail time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A petition put up on change.org calling for Rozita's sentence to be reviewed has garnered almost 63,000 signatures in just four days.

The Star reported that the Indonesia Embassy in Malaysia has said it will respect and monitor the court process.

"The embassy will not interfere and is confident that the Malaysian legal process will prevail," the embassy said.