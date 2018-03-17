Malaysia's Najib congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as China's president

Malaysia&apos;s Prime Minister Najib Razak walks beside his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the Un
File photo of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walking beside his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the UMNO general assembly in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 7, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday (Mar 17) congratulated his Chinese President Xi Jinping on the latter's re-election for the second term.

Najib, who is currently attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney, in a Twitter post also described China-Malaysia ties as having hit new highs under their joint leadership.

"I look forward to elevating our win-win relationship even further in the interests of our peoples, our countries and our region,” the prime minister wrote.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) of China on Saturday re-elected incumbent President Xi Jinping for a second term, and subsequently re-appointed him as chairman of the Central Military Commission. 

Xi, 64, was elected president for his first five-year term in March 2013.

Earlier this month, the Chinese parliament voted to abolish presidential term limits, effectively allowing Xi to serve as president for more than two terms.

Source: Bernama/aj

