Malaysia's Najib congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as China's president

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday (Mar 17) congratulated his Chinese President Xi Jinping on the latter's re-election for the second term.

Najib, who is currently attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney, in a Twitter post also described China-Malaysia ties as having hit new highs under their joint leadership.

"I look forward to elevating our win-win relationship even further in the interests of our peoples, our countries and our region,” the prime minister wrote.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) of China on Saturday re-elected incumbent President Xi Jinping for a second term, and subsequently re-appointed him as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi, 64, was elected president for his first five-year term in March 2013.

Earlier this month, the Chinese parliament voted to abolish presidential term limits, effectively allowing Xi to serve as president for more than two terms.

