Malaysia’s opposition DAP unveils candidate for Johor hotseat Ayer Hitam

JOHOR BAHRU: Liew Chin Tong was on Sunday (Mar 18) revealed as the Democratic Action Party's (DAP) candidate for Ayer Hitam in the Malaysian state of Johor.

Liew is set to face incumbent member of parliament Wee Ka Siong from the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the upcoming 14th general election, which must be held by August.

DAP’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng made the announcement at the party’s 52nd anniversary celebrations in Ayer Hitam - which also saw former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in attendance.

“You know what happened in Gelang Patah, it will happen in Ayer Hitam," said Dr Mahathir after the event.

Dr Mahathir was referring to DAP’s de-facto leader Lim Kit Siang who wrestled Gelang Patah from BN's UMNO with a 14,762 majority in the last general election in 2013.

Then, close to 90 per cent of registered voters came out to vote, the highest in the electoral history of Gelang Patah which the BN lost for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday's unveiling marked the beginning of the DAP’s pre-election campaign in the southern state. DAP is part of the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which also includes Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Liew is currently MP for Kluang in Johor where in the last election he unseated former deputy minister for higher education Hou Kok Chung in the last elections with 40,574 votes against Hou’s 33,215.

Liew acknowledged that it would be a tough fight against the incumbent Wee, but he said the party would not have fielded him if it was impossible to win.

He added that there are 10 BN seats in Johor that PH is eyeing to win to increase their chances of forming a federal government.

“For the party to contest in Ayer Hitam, it means we think there is a fighting chance to win," said Liew. "And the message we want to send from here in Ayer Hitam is that for change, we have to go all out to win all these 10 seats."

But MCA's Wee appears to be unfazed.

“I bid you welcome and may the best person win,” said Dr Wee, who has served in Ayer Hitam since 2004, in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Wee, who is also deputy president of MCA, also said he remains confident that his constituents know of his track record and are aware of his plans to do more for them.

The MCA will hold a rally in Johor Bahru, where it is likely that a candidate for the Johor Jaya state seat will be announced later on Sunday.

Johor Bahru, the state capital, is seen as the main battleground between PH and the BN in the upcoming elections.