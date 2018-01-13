Malaysia to set up special court on human trafficking to expedite pending cases: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK, Malaysia: Malaysia will set up a special court to handle pending human trafficking cases this year, deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi said on Saturday (Jan 13).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event attended by mosque officers and religious teachers, Dr Zahid said the establishment of the special court was very vital to prove the government’s seriousness in hearing human trafficking cases, whether they are committed by individuals or agents locally and abroad.

“The issue of human trafficking is an old issue and because such cases are heard in the civil court or various courts (others), the judges come from diverse backgrounds," he said.

The Malaysian Home Ministry has proposed that the special court will have a judge who possesses expertise on the issue of human trafficking, he added.

Chief Justice Md Raus Sharif announced on Friday that the special court will be set up in May or June this year with the initial locations at Klang, Selangor, Ipoh, Perak, Malacca, Muar, Johor, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and Balik Pulau, Penang.