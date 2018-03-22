Malaysia to table electoral map changes next week ahead of polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will table a report proposing controversial changes to electoral boundaries in parliament next Wednesday (Mar 28), with the nation's 14th general elections expected to be called shortly after.



House of Representatives speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia told Members of Parliament on Thursday they would be given copies of the redelineation report by the Election Commission ahead of its tabling.



The recommendations that made it into the final report are embargoed. However, analysts say the proposals that were publicly displayed by the Election Commission at the early stages would give ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) an advantage.



Ibrahim Suffian from the Merdeka Centre had told Channel NewsAsia the recommendations could even help BN win back the two-thirds majority it first lost in 2008.



Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 and opposition MPs have been critical of the proposed changes, saying they give BN an unfair advantage by packing more voters into opposition seats and making BN seats smaller, giving the ruling coalition an easier shot at winning them.



Malaysia practices a first-past-the-post system whereby whoever wins elections would have had to win the most number of seats regardless of the number of votes. The opposition had won the popular vote in 2013.



