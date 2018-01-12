Malaysian celebrity Farid Kamil arrested over assault, drug allegations

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian actor and director Farid Kamil Zahari was on Friday (Jan 12) remanded for four days for investigations, after he allegedly slapped a policeman and kicked a member of the public.



He also tested positive for drugs, said local reports.

The assault happened on Thursday at Kota Damansara police station in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

According to The Malay Mail Online, the 37-year-old actor, who was awarded the title of Datuk along with Singaporean Aaron Aziz in December last year, was making an accident report when he slapped the attending officer and kicked the civilian.

Petaling Jaya police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din, said that he was arrested immediately after the assault. Authorities also ran a urine test, in which he tested positive for marijuana, according to the report.



Wearing purple lock-up attire, Farid was escorted by police into the court chambers at 10.35am and emerged at 10.50am. Media and photographers crowded the court compound as early as 8am to cover the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farid is married to actress Diana Danielle, with whom he has two children.