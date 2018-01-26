Malaysian Chinese votes expected to return to Barisan Nasional: MCA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) expects Chinese votes to return to the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as Prime Minister Najib Razak has implemented “inclusive policies”.

These include the easing of restrictions on Chinese schools, MCA President Liow Tiong Lai told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Thursday (Jan 25). Chinese education has long been a sensitive issue in the country and within the community, which places great priority on a good education.

A strong economic recovery is also fuelling the positive sentiment towards the government, added Liow.

MCA, a component party of BN who suffered huge losses in 2013, is confident the party will perform much better in the coming 14th General Elections which must be called by August this year.

“Yes, we are confident they (Chinese voters) will come back as they feel that the country is moving in the right direction,” said Liow, who is also the Transport Minister.

“Our economy has recovered very well, we have high growth and, at the same time, a lot of infrastructure is already in place. We can foresee there will be further growth in the next five years,” he added.

PM Najib launched and oversaw the RM21 billion (US$5.4 billion) Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network and extensions of the country’s existing light rail transit lines. Large segments of the network have been completed.

In December, the World Bank projected Malaysia’s 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 5.8 per cent year-on-year, the highest annual growth rate since 2014. The official figure is not out yet.

'CHINESE COMMUNITY IS PRACTICAL AND FAR-SIGHTED'

“I think that (economic growth) is very crucial,” said Liow. “The Chinese community wants to see that this country continues to be stable, the government continues to be strong and economic growth continues to be good."

“Most important, they want to see that the government delivers. For the past four-and-a-half years, we have delivered. And we will deliver more,” added Liow.

“I am confident of the Chinese community ... the positives produced by the government will attract them to come back. They are very practical, very far-sighted (people).”

Liow said the Chinese community is aware that the opposition coalition is in a “chaotic situation”, pointing out that it does not have a shadow Cabinet and cannot agree on a national agenda.

Asked what do Malaysian Chinese want from the country, he said: “They want to be part of the nation, the mainstream of the national development, a sense of belonging ... that is very important. They want to see the government give a fair platform for everybody in the country.”

MAJOR POLICY SHIFT ON CHINESE SCHOOLS UNDER PM NAJIB

According to Liow, PM Najib has implemented inclusiveness in his administration, pointing to a more liberal economic policy and a major shift in its stance on Chinese schools.

The government announced last October that 10 new Chinese schools have been approved to be built in Johor and Selangor.

“Now the development of Chinese schools is no longer on a case-by-case basis but as part of the education system and we can use government land to build the schools. The government will provide the funding,” said Liow.

“In the past administrations, the Education Ministry gave directives that government land cannot be used to build Chinese schools,” said Liow.

“We respect PM Najib’s administration, he has actually opened up the whole (education) system. This is a major shift in policy. This is proof that Najib’s administration is inclusive,” Liow added.

Around 20 per cent of students in Chinese schools comprise Malay, Indian and indigenous people, he noted.

“These are the new things that we introduce to show the Chinese that they are not discriminated,” said Liow.

