Malaysian college students jailed for secretly burying dead baby

PETALING JAYA: A couple in Malaysia were sentenced to 12 months' jail on Friday (Jan 12) for concealing the birth of their premature baby daughter by burying the body after she died.



Magistrate Zaki Asyraf Zubir sentenced Faizal Said, 20, and Nur Fitri Iryani Sani, 19, after they pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the couple to serve their jail terms immediately.

The couple, who are private college students, cried after the magistrate meted out the sentence, reported the New Straits Times.

The duo were jointly charged with deliberately concealing the birth of their newborn baby girl by burying the body at a house in Kelana Jaya on Aug 23 last year.



They were charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both.



The two accused, who were not represented, pleaded for a minimum jail sentence on grounds that they were from poor families and wanted to continue their studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said the baby was born prematurely and they were not aware that what they did was wrong in the eyes of the law.

However, deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik asked for a custodial sentence on the duo as their actions had caused the baby’s death.

“The picture shows the baby in perfect condition and the two accused should have sought medical attention or notified the authorities,” he said.

According to the facts of the case, Nur Fitri went to the toilet to give birth normally after complaining of abdominal pain to Faizal.



But the baby subsequently fell to the floor with her fingers still moving.

Nur Fitri found the baby to be lifeless after the fall and informed Faizal who then took the body out of the apartment.

During her pregnancy, Nur Fitri had not gone for any medical examination, despite knowing she was pregnant.