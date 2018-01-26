Malaysian couple who starved maid to death escapes the noose

PUTRAJAYA: A Malaysian couple convicted of starving their Cambodian maid to death escaped the noose on Friday (Jan 26), after the Federal Court overturned their murder charge.

They were convicted instead of a lesser offence of culpable homicide, and sentenced to 10 years' jail each.

Chin Chui Ling, a 45-year-old housewife, and her husband Soh Chew Tong, a 48-year-old a store owner, were convicted of murder in 2015 by the Court of Appeal which sentenced them to death.

Their Cambodian maid, 24-year-old Mey Sichan, was found dead at the couple's shophouse in Penang in 2012, with injuries on her body. She was severely dehydrated with sunken cheeks, and weighed only 26kg.

On Friday, Judge Mohd Raus Sharif said there was enough evidence to convict the couple for culpable homicide not amounting to murder without intention to cause death.



"We take consideration of the facts of the case and what had actually happened. It is a serious case and in a unanimous decision, we order both of them to each serve 10 years in jail," said the Judge.



He added that the prison term must take into account the number of years the couple had served in custody and imprisonment.



Both Chin and Soh reportedly looked astounded upon hearing the court's verdict. After proceedings ended, Chin burst into tears and hugged her mother and a family member before she was taken to the lock-up.



This brings to an end the long-running legal case.

Soh and Chin were first sentenced to 24 years’ jail each by the High Court in 2013 after they were convicted on a reduced charge of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



Upon appeal by the prosecution, the Court of Appeal in 2015 set aside the High Court’s decision and sentenced them to death, prompting the couple to appeal to the Federal Court.



STARVED TO DEATH

During the Court of Appeal's proceedings in February 2015, the court was told that Mey Sichan was not given proper food and she had to take food scraps from a rubbish bin.



Lawyer Gopal Sri Ram had urged the court to impose a lesser jail sentence on his clients, saying they had shown remorse.



Prosecutor Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, however, requested that the court impose the maximum 10 years’ jail sentence, saying the incident happened over a period of time which was tantamount to cruel treatment of the maid.

He added that a message should be sent to the public at large that maids should not be mistreated.

Outside the court, lawyer K Kumarendran, who was also representing the couple, said his clients have been in custody for almost three years, and with a one-third remission for good behaviour, the couple would only serve about four-and-a-half years’ in jail.

