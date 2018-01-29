Malaysian court nullifies conversion of 3 children to Islam in landmark ruling

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's apex court nullified on Monday (Jan 29) the unilateral conversion to Islam of a Hindu mother's three children after a years-long battle, setting a landmark legal precedent in the Muslim-majority nation.



Indira Gandhi's three children were converted to Islam without her knowledge, or theirs, in 2009 when they were still minors by her then-husband, weeks after he converted to Islam himself.

He then took her youngest child, who was 9 months old then, away. Ms Indira has not seen her since.

The children are now 20 years old, 19 years old and nine years old.



The Ipoh High Court had previously nullified the conversion but their father, Mr Mohd Riduan Abdullah, appealed. Custody was also a battle with the civil courts awarding it to Ms Indira, while the Shariah courts sided with Mr Riduan. Police had also not complied with the civil courts' order in 2014 to arrest Mr Riduan.



Malaysia practises a dual-track legal system with certain matters like issues involving family and marriages falling under the jurisdiction of the Islamic courts. However, cases like this have led to legal grey areas.

Monday's decision is viewed as a landmark ruling and will set a precedent for similar cases to come.



Last year, the government chose not to proceed with amendments to a Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 that were drafted in the wake of cases like this. Clause 88A would have ensured that the religion of a child should remain the religion he or she was raised in before one parent converted.