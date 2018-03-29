Malaysian 'Datin' who abused teenage maid jailed 8 years after prosecution appeals

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian woman who avoided a jail term for abusing her Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to eight years' jail on Thursday (Mar 29) by Malaysia's High Court, after prosecutors appealed to deal her a harsher sentence.

On Mar 15, Rozita Mohamad Ali, who has become known by her honorific "Datin", was placed on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000 (S$6,800) for five years after pleading guilty to abusing Indonesian Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, in 2016 with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger and an umbrella.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, hands, legs and internal organs, according to the Malay Mail Online.

The Attorney General's Chambers appealed Rozita's "lenient" sentence after it prompted outrage from Malaysians and human rights groups.

Rozita appeared in court on Thursday after failing to show up for the initial appeal hearing on Mar 21.

In court on Thursday, Judge Abdul Majid Tun Hamzah set aside the lower court decision, New Straits Times reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I view the court bond as issued incorrectly and it does not fit the offence,” the Malay Mail Online quoted the judge as saying in his ruling.



According to The Star, the judge also rejected the defence counsel's plea for a stay of execution and ordered Rozita to serve her sentence beginning Thursday.

