Malaysian dies 2 months after accident during marathon: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Evelyn Ang, the runner who was in a coma since an accident during the Klang City Marathon in December last year, died on Thursday (Mar 1) according to a report by the Malay Mail.

The 44-year-old succumbed to her injuries, her husband Dennis Loo told the newspaper.

“She passed away peacefully and she went off at her own pace despite all the things that we all did to help. The hospital did the very best for her and the doctors too,” Loo told Malay Mail.

“I will always say this is a race that she ran and she has crossed triumphantly. She has always been cheerful, a believer of positivity and smiling. She would always put on a strong front and she believed that every smile shown would be returned back.

“She would want everybody to remember her for that."

A post on Evelyn's Facebook page at 1.40am with a photo of her and Loo said: "In memory of EvelynAng Loo 13041973 - 01032018".



Evelyn suffered serious injuries in the head and jaw while two other runners, Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 44, and Amiruddin Hamid, 37, suffered minor foot injuries, in the accident involving a car at Batu 2, Jalan Kapar, on Dec 10.



It was reported in December that she was in stable condition after undergoing brain surgery to remove blood clots but remained unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Questions were raised after the incident when reports emerged that the organisers, Earth Runners International Group, did not have official approval for the event.



According to the Malay Mail, it was confirmed on Monday that the Attorney-General’s Chambers will not pursue action against the organisers.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said the investigations were ordered closed by the department chief of the General Crimes and Public Order Unit on the directive of the AGC’s prosecution division on Feb 12.

