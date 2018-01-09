Malaysian federal departments to extend operating hours by 30 minutes: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal government offices in some parts of Malaysia will now be open from 7.30am to 6pm, closing half an hour later than it used to, the Star reported, citing Malaysia's public service department director-general Zainal Rahim Seman, on Tuesday (Jan 9).

Government employees will work in four shifts given the longer operating hours. The shifts are: 7.30am to 4.30pm, 8am to 5pm, 8.30am to 5.30pm and 9am to 6pm.

Mr Zainal added that this new move aims to improve the public delivery system and "give more flexibility to civil servants".

“This is part of the public service transformation process and the continuous improvement of our services," he said.



Mr Zainal also laid out the new operating hours across all Malaysian states and federal territories, said The Star.

Federal departments in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selan­gor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will operate from 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Federal agencies in Kedah, Kelantan, Te­­rengganu and Johor will operate from 7.30am to 6pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 7.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday.



These new operating hours can help civil servants "better plan their day", said Azih Muda, leader of The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia.

“This (being able to start at 9am) will give them more flexibility and reduce the stress of rushing to work to avoid being late,” Mr Azih added, as quoted by The Star.

However, Mr Azih stated that these new operating hours will only apply to certain counter services in big cities or towns, reported The Star.

“It will make sense to have counter services until 6pm in cities or big towns.

“It won’t be practical in smaller towns as the utility bills will certainly go up,” he said.

