Malaysian high commissioner to meet Indonesian minister over possible maid freeze

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's High Commissioner in Jakarta will meet Indonesia's Manpower Minister on Tuesday (Feb 20) following reports that Indonesia is looking to revisit a moratorium on sending its domestic workers to Malaysia.

Indonesia had raised this possibility last year during bilateral talks but the moratorium has resurfaced after the death of a maid in Penang who was allegedly abused by her employers.

Adelina Lisao, 21, died in a hospital after she was rescued and found with severe injuries to her head and face, along with infected wounds on her hands and legs.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had asked the high commissioner to relay "four things" to the Indonesian government.

"Firstly, the abuse cases that happen are isolated. Secondly, the Malaysian government and the enforcement team have never protected or covered up any abuse, not just (those suffered by) domestic helpers but (abuse that happened) to all foreign as well as local workers in Malaysia," he said.

"Thirdly, we ask that the memorandum of understanding that expired in 2016 be updated and there should be further discussions between Indonesia's Manpower Ministry and our Human Resources Ministry.

Mr Zahid added that fourthly, Indonesia should accept Malaysia's commitment to continue their working relationship with an open heart.



"Because we both need each other," he said. "They need to send workers overseas, including to Malaysia, and we need their workers including domestic helpers from Indonesia to work in Malaysia.



"In this issue, our approach is a win-win situation," said Mr Zahid. Indonesia previously imposed a moratorium on sending its domestic workers to Malaysia in 2009. The ban was lifted in 2011.